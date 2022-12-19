Overview

Dr. Georgiana Dobri, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Carol Davila University Of Medicine and Pharmacy and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Dobri works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Adrenal Insufficiency, Growth Hormone Deficiency and Hypopituitarism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.