Dr. Georgia Weld, DDS
Overview
Dr. Georgia Weld, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Stafford, VA.
Dr. Weld works at
Locations
Neibauer Dental Care20 Berkshire Dr Ste 115, Stafford, VA 22554 Directions (540) 215-3976
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I feel very fortunate to have found this wonderful dentist. Dr. Weld is knowledgeable, helpful, understanding and patient. She takes time to explain procedures and answer any questions that I have. I have been extremely pleased with the dental care that I have received with Dr. Weld and the Neibauer dental staff.
About Dr. Georgia Weld, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1366606659
