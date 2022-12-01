Dr. Georgia Shapiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Georgia Shapiro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Georgia Shapiro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
Locations
Michaela G Scott MD and Associates1460 36th St, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 562-7777
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor has a lot of knowledge and experience. She takes time with patients and cares about them and shows respect.
About Dr. Georgia Shapiro, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1609056308
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shapiro accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shapiro speaks Portuguese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.
