Overview

Dr. Georgia Shapiro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.



Dr. Shapiro works at Michaela G Scott MD/Associates in Vero Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.