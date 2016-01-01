Dr. Seely has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Georgia Seely, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Georgia Seely, MD is a internal medicine specialist in Glen Allen, VA. Dr. Seely completed a residency at Med College Va. She currently practices at Dermatology Associates Of Virginia. She accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare.
Locations
Dermatology Associates of Richmond201 Concourse Blvd Ste 110, Glen Allen, VA 23059 Directions (804) 549-4025
Midlothian Office10800 Midlothian Tpke Ste 309, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 794-2307Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 12:45pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- Medico
- National Elevator
- One Net
- Principal Life
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Georgia Seely, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1447251707
Education & Certifications
- Med College Va
- Bowman Gray School Med
- THE BRODY SCH OF MED AT E CAROLINA UNIV
- University of North Carolina
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Seely?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seely accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Seely. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seely.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seely, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seely appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.