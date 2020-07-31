Overview

Dr. Georgia Rocha-Rodriguez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Fed De Goias.



Dr. Rocha-Rodriguez works at Physicians' Primary Care of SWFL in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Lehigh Acres, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.