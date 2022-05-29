Dr. Georgia Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Georgia Davis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Georgia Davis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE.
Dr. Davis works at
Locations
Suntree Psychiatry Inc1331 Bedford Dr Ste 101, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 622-8114
- 2 1112 Rickard Rd Ste B, Springfield, IL 62704 Directions (217) 787-9540
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Wish i would have seen her sooner.
About Dr. Georgia Davis, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1316163215
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
