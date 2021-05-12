Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Georgette Rodriguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Georgette Rodriguez, MD is a Dermatologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Florida.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
South Miami Dermatology PA6351 Sunset Dr Ste 200, Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 667-5480
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rodriguez?
Takes her time, very welcoming
About Dr. Georgette Rodriguez, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457467672
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis and Cold Sore, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rodriguez speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.