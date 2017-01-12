Overview

Dr. Georges Tanbe, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sherman Oaks Hospital and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Tanbe works at Heart Center of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Sherman Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.