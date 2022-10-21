Overview

Dr. Georges Sylvestre, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Sylvestre works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes, Breech Position and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.