Dr. Georges Sylvestre, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
5 (35)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Georges Sylvestre, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Sylvestre works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes, Breech Position and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    New York Hospital Nyp
    525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 21, 2022
    It’s a privilege for me having Dr. Sylvestre as my gynecologist. He is perfectly bilingual with a sound, comprehensive knowledge and abilities to adresse international patients like it’s my case. My consultation was done in French and It was amazing, though I speak English too. Throughout the session I felt very confortable especially when he revealed the sex of my baby after ultrasound and I left with a smile on my face! All I can say is Dr. Sylvestre keep being professional, authentic and caring with your patients! You are a Great medical specialist
    Olive — Oct 21, 2022
    About Dr. Georges Sylvestre, MD

    Specialties
    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1538273321
    Education & Certifications

    • Albert Einstein Coll Med
    Residency
    • McGill U
    Medical Education
    • MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Georges Sylvestre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sylvestre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sylvestre has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sylvestre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sylvestre works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sylvestre’s profile.

    Dr. Sylvestre has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes, Breech Position and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sylvestre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Sylvestre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sylvestre.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sylvestre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sylvestre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

