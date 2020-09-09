Dr. Georges Markarian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Markarian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Georges Markarian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Georges Markarian, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They completed their residency with Cleveland Clinic Fndn
Dr. Markarian works at
Locations
Akron General Neuroscience762 S Cleveland Massillon Rd, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Directions (214) 445-5077
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor listens to you and explains thing so well. I had a rare condition TM and he was one of the few Drs. I have met who really understands it!
About Dr. Georges Markarian, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Arabic
- 1376537894
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Markarian has seen patients for Myelopathy, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Markarian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
