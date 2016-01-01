See All Cardiologists in Mooresville, IN
Cardiology
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. George Lolay, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mooresville, IN. They graduated from Damascus University Medical School, Damascus, Syria and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crawfordsville, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Mooresville, Johnson Memorial Hospital and Major Hospital.

Dr. Lolay works at Franciscan Physician Network Breast & Melanoma Specialists in Mooresville, IN with other offices in Columbus, IN and Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Heart Physicians Mooresville
    1201 Hadley Rd, Mooresville, IN 46158 (317) 893-1900
    Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Heart Physicians Columbus
    4035 Mimosa Dr, Columbus, IN 47201 (317) 893-1900
    Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Heart Physicians Indianapolis
    5330 E Stop 11 Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46237 (317) 893-1900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Franciscan Health Crawfordsville
  Franciscan Health Indianapolis
  Franciscan Health Mooresville
  Johnson Memorial Hospital
  Major Hospital

Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Aneurysm
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Aneurysm

Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Valve Disease
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Chest Pain
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Impella Device
Mitral Valve Disease
Pulmonary Hypertension
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Tobacco Use Disorder
    Aetna
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    MultiPlan
    Sagamore Health Network

    About Dr. George Lolay, MD

    Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1811333941
    Education & Certifications

    University of Tennessee Knoxville, TN
    Residency
    University of Kentucky - Lexington, KY, Internal Medicine
    Residency
    University of Kentucky Lexington, KY
    Medical Education
    Damascus University Medical School, Damascus, Syria
    Board Certifications
    Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
