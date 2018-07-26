Overview

Dr. Georges Kaddissi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Haddon Heights, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Université Saint-Joseph Faculté de Médecine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Kaddissi works at The Heart House in Haddon Heights, NJ with other offices in Marlton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Heart Palpitations and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

