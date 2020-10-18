Dr. Georges Hajj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hajj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Georges Hajj, MD
Overview
Dr. Georges Hajj, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from St Jospeh's University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Hajj works at
Locations
-
1
The University of Kansas Hospital10710 Nall Ave, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
2
Kansas City Office3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-5000Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
Corporate Medical Plaza, Building 310787 Nall Ave Ste 300, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
4
Center for Advanced Vascular Care10700 Nall Ave, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
5
The University of Kansas Hospital4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hajj?
Dr Hajj is an incredibly knowledgeable physician & surgeon with a fantastic bedside manner. I highly recommend Dr. Hajj.
About Dr. Georges Hajj, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Arabic and French
- 1619175114
Education & Certifications
- University Of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics-Cardiovascular Disease
- University Of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics-Categorical Internal Medicine
- St Joseph University Hotel Dieu de France Hosp
- St Jospeh's University, Faculty Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hajj has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hajj accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hajj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hajj works at
Dr. Hajj has seen patients for Heart Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hajj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hajj speaks Arabic, Arabic and French.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hajj. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hajj.
