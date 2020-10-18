See All Interventional Cardiologists in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Georges Hajj, MD

Interventional Cardiology
2.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Georges Hajj, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from St Jospeh's University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.

Dr. Hajj works at The University of Kansas Health System in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Kansas City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The University of Kansas Hospital
    10710 Nall Ave, Overland Park, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
  2. 2
    Kansas City Office
    3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-5000
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Corporate Medical Plaza, Building 3
    10787 Nall Ave Ste 300, Overland Park, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
  4. 4
    Center for Advanced Vascular Care
    10700 Nall Ave, Overland Park, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
  5. 5
    The University of Kansas Hospital
    4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Kansas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Atherosclerosis
Heart Disease
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Atherosclerosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Accelerated Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Limb Ischemia Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Sinus of Valsalva Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm, Familial Abdominal Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm, Familial Thoracic Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Arterial Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect 1 (ASD 1) Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect 2 (ASD 2) Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bacterial Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Buerger's Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Claudication Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Color Doppler Flow Imaging Chevron Icon
Congenital Aneurysms of the Great Vessels Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Cardiovascular Malformations Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects, Adult Chevron Icon
Congenital Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Anomalies Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Calcification Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease, Autosomal Dominant 1 Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease, Autosomal Dominant 2 Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Fistula Chevron Icon
Coronary Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Coronary Stenting Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Sensitive Hypertension Chevron Icon
Dissecting Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Endovascular Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Exertional Hypertension Chevron Icon
False Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Familial Combined Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Femoral Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
High-Risk Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypercholesterolemia Due to Arg3500 Mutation of apo B-100 Chevron Icon
Hypercholesterolemia Due to LDL Receptor Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypercholesterolemia, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Hypercholesterolemia, Autosomal Recessive Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension in Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Alcohol-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Corticosteroid-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Environment-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Nasal Decongestant-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Stress-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Hypokalemia Familial Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Intermittent Claudication Chevron Icon
Ischemic Limb Chevron Icon
Isolated Systolic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Labile Hypertension Chevron Icon
Leg Ulcer Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lower Extremity Arterial and Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
May-Thurner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Multifocal Premature Beats Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Popliteal Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Primary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypoxic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Thromboembolic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Resistant Hypertension Chevron Icon
Saccular Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
Subclavian Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thromboembolism Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Venous Thromboembolic Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
White Coat Hypertension Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 18, 2020
    About Dr. Georges Hajj, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Arabic and French
    NPI Number
    • 1619175114
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics-Cardiovascular Disease
    Residency
    • University Of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics-Categorical Internal Medicine
    Internship
    • St Joseph University Hotel Dieu de France Hosp
    Medical Education
    • St Jospeh's University, Faculty Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Georges Hajj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hajj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hajj has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hajj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hajj has seen patients for Heart Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hajj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Hajj speaks Arabic, Arabic and French.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hajj. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hajj.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hajj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hajj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

