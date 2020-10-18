Overview

Dr. Georges Hajj, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from St Jospeh's University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Hajj works at The University of Kansas Health System in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Kansas City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.