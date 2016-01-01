Dr. Germain has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Georges Germain, MD
Overview
Dr. Georges Germain, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Sch Med State U.
Locations
Medical Services S.a. Inc.6307 S Stewart Ave Ste 304, Chicago, IL 60621 Directions (773) 375-8188
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Georges Germain, MD
- Pediatrics
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1457415044
Education & Certifications
- Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- Sch Med State U
- Pediatrics
