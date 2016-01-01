See All Pediatricians in Chicago, IL
Dr. Georges Germain, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (8)
58 years of experience
Dr. Georges Germain, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Sch Med State U.

Dr. Germain works at Medical Services S.a. Inc. in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Medical Services S.a. Inc.
    6307 S Stewart Ave Ste 304, Chicago, IL 60621 (773) 375-8188

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Wellness Examination
Acute Bronchitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Wellness Examination
Acute Bronchitis

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Georges Germain, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 58 years of experience
    • English
    • 1457415044
    • Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
    • Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
    • Sch Med State U
    • Pediatrics
    Dr. Germain has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Germain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Germain works at Medical Services S.a. Inc. in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Germain’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Germain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Germain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Germain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Germain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

