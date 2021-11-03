Dr. Georges Elhomsy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elhomsy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists
- KS
- Wichita
- Dr. Georges Elhomsy, MD
Dr. Georges Elhomsy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Georges Elhomsy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Lebanese University / Faculty of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Wesley Medical Center.
Dr. Elhomsy works at
Locations
-
1
Wichita Diabetes and Endocrinology LLC8110 E 32nd St N Ste 125, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 330-3636
-
2
Family Medcenters P.A.1101 N Rock Rd, Derby, KS 67037 Directions (316) 330-3636
-
3
Health Professionals of Winfield1230 E 6th Ave Ste 1B, Winfield, KS 67156 Directions (316) 330-3636
-
4
Mid America Diabetes Associates PA8533 E 32nd St N, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 293-2633
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
- View other providers who treat Thyroiditis
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Hashimoto's Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Diseases
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Incidentaloma
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Continuous Glucose Monitoring
- View other providers who treat Cushing's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Ketoacidosis
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Female Infertility
- View other providers who treat Goiter
- View other providers who treat Growth Hormone Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Hammer Toe
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hyperthyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypoparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypopituitarism
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipedema
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cyst
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Nodule
- View other providers who treat Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Acromegaly and Gigantism
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Benign Tumor
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Breast Diseases
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
- View other providers who treat Congenital Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Conn's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Insipidus
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Retinopathy
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gestational Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Graves' Disease
- View other providers who treat Gynecomastia
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hyperaldosteronism
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Klinefelter Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Male Infertility
- View other providers who treat Mastodynia
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pituitary Disease
- View other providers who treat Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Purpura
- View other providers who treat Rickets
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Cyst
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Testosterone Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Disease
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Elhomsy?
One the best doctors in town. very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Georges Elhomsy, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 16 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1952564908
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine-Wichita
- Lebanese University / Faculty of Medical Sciences
- Lebanese University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elhomsy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elhomsy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elhomsy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elhomsy works at
Dr. Elhomsy has seen patients for Hyperparathyroidism, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Thyroiditis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elhomsy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Elhomsy speaks Arabic and French.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Elhomsy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elhomsy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elhomsy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elhomsy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.