Dr. Georges Edouard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Georges Edouard, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They graduated from PRINCE OF SONGKLA UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.
Locations
Plantation Pavilion OB/GYN4330 W Broward Blvd Ste C, Plantation, FL 33317 Directions (954) 587-0351
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am extremely grateful to Dr. Edouard for not only safely and quickly delivering our baby, but for also being there to advocate for my wife post-delivery. After our baby's birth, my wife had some post-delivery complications that required her to be sent back to the OR. The on site surgeon there wanted to cut my wife open over some blood clotting. Thank God Dr. Edouard was there to intervene and properly assess the situation. A small argument ensued between Dr. Edouard and the other surgeon right there in the OR, and Dr. Edouard stood firm on his approach to minimally traumatic intervention and personally took control of the situation from this other surgeon. My wife recovered BEAUTIFALLY. My wife did not need to be cut open, and was literally walking a few hours later after only simply needing a catheter insertion from Dr. Edouard. She's now fully mobile with zero complications a week later. Again, thank God for his courage and intervention in that moment. Experience matters
About Dr. Georges Edouard, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Creole
- 1457353948
Education & Certifications
- PRINCE OF SONGKLA UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
