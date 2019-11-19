Dr. Georges Chahoud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chahoud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Georges Chahoud, MD
Dr. Georges Chahoud, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Charles, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
-
1
Ssm Health Medical Group1475 Kisker Rd Ste 200, Saint Charles, MO 63304 Directions (636) 498-5890
-
2
SSM Health Medical Group300 Medical Plz Ste 150, Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367 Directions (636) 669-2220
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very thorough and compassionate. This is one of the best cardiologist in the Saint Charles area.
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1942390414
- University of Arkansas- Little Rock
- St. Louis Unviversity Health Sciences Center
- University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
