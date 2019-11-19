Overview

Dr. Georges Chahoud, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Charles, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.



Dr. Chahoud works at SSM Health in Saint Charles, MO with other offices in Lake Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Mitral Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.