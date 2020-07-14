See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Solana Beach, CA
Dr. Georges Argoud, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2 (63)
Call for new patient details
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Georges Argoud, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Solana Beach, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Paradise Valley Hospital, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Coronado Hospital and Tri-city Medical Center.

Dr. Argoud works at San Diego Coastal Endocrinology in Solana Beach, CA with other offices in Chula Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Endocrinology of San Diego Medical Group Inc.
    530 Lomas Santa Fe Dr Ste 8, Solana Beach, CA 92075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 704-4151
  2. 2
    San Diego Coastal Endocrinology Group
    340 Fourth Ave Ste 7A, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 691-0388

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Paradise Valley Hospital
  • Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
  • Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
  • Sharp Coronado Hospital
  • Tri-city Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Principal Life
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jul 14, 2020
    I am shocked to see the negative reviews. Dr. Argoud and his daughter Maria are two of the most caring doctors I have ever had. Their office is bright and cheerful with an ocean theme. It smells fresh and inviting. The staff is always kind and friendly, willing to do everything they can to accommodate my schedule. Dr. Argoud has been my doctor for 5 years now. I am so pleased to be his patient.
    Kim /engler — Jul 14, 2020
    About Dr. Georges Argoud, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1144303538
    Education & Certifications

    • University New Mexico
    Internship
    • University Of New Mexico
    Medical Education
    • Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • UCSD
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Argoud has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Argoud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Argoud has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Argoud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    63 patients have reviewed Dr. Argoud. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Argoud.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Argoud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Argoud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

