Dr. Georges Argoud, MD
Overview
Dr. Georges Argoud, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Solana Beach, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Paradise Valley Hospital, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Coronado Hospital and Tri-city Medical Center.
Locations
1
Pediatric Endocrinology of San Diego Medical Group Inc.530 Lomas Santa Fe Dr Ste 8, Solana Beach, CA 92075 Directions (858) 704-4151
2
San Diego Coastal Endocrinology Group340 Fourth Ave Ste 7A, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Directions (619) 691-0388
Hospital Affiliations
- Paradise Valley Hospital
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
- Sharp Coronado Hospital
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Life
- Sharp Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am shocked to see the negative reviews. Dr. Argoud and his daughter Maria are two of the most caring doctors I have ever had. Their office is bright and cheerful with an ocean theme. It smells fresh and inviting. The staff is always kind and friendly, willing to do everything they can to accommodate my schedule. Dr. Argoud has been my doctor for 5 years now. I am so pleased to be his patient.
About Dr. Georges Argoud, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144303538
Education & Certifications
- University New Mexico
- University Of New Mexico
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- UCSD
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
