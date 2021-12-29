Overview

Dr. Georges Antoun, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Lebanese University / Faculty of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital.



Dr. Antoun works at Covington Cardiovascular Care (CCC) in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.