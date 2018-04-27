Dr. Georges Al-Khoury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Khoury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Georges Al-Khoury, MD
Overview
Dr. Georges Al-Khoury, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Upmc Jameson, UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.
They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5200 Centre Ave Ste 1135, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 623-3333
- 2 200 Lothrop St Ste A1011, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 802-3333
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Jameson
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Al-Khoury?
Dr. Al-Khorury has done three surgeries on me, two of which were life threatening. I did not know Dr. Al-Khoroury because I used another doctor previously in the same group. I cannot say enough great things about Dr. Al-Khorury. He is truly outstanding and really knows what he is doing. I would ask for him 10 out of 10 times. I highly recommend Dr. Al-Khoury. He is an outstanding surgeon!
About Dr. Georges Al-Khoury, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1134453616
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al-Khoury has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al-Khoury accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Khoury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al-Khoury has seen patients for Aneurysm, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Khoury on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Al-Khoury speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Khoury. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Khoury.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Khoury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Khoury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.