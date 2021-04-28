See All Podiatrists in Willoughby Hills, OH
Dr. Georgeanne Botek, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Georgeanne Botek, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Willoughby Hills, OH. 

Dr. Botek works at Center for Spine Health in Willoughby Hills, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Willoughby Hills Family Health Center
    2570 Som Center Rd, Willoughby Hills, OH 44094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 943-2500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic
  • Marymount Hospital
  • South Pointe Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Bunion
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Heel Spur

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Georgeanne Botek, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326001348
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Georgeanne Botek, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Botek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Botek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Botek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Botek works at Center for Spine Health in Willoughby Hills, OH. View the full address on Dr. Botek’s profile.

    Dr. Botek has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Botek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Botek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Botek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Botek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Botek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

