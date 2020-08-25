See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Kansas City, MO
Overview

Dr. George Zorn, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Birmingham and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.

Dr. Zorn works at The University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Kansas City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Kansas City Hospital Health Services Pavillion
    2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 520, Kansas City, MO 64116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
  2. 2
    The University of Kansas Cancer Center
    4000 Cambridge St # 1045, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Kansas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Aneurysm
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Aortic Arch Thoracic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bronchogenic Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Ischemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ischemia
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Mass Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Poor Circulation Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Thoracic Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 25, 2020
    Dr Zorn saved my life, i will always trust him and his staff
    Robert Hutchinson — Aug 25, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. George Zorn, MD
    About Dr. George Zorn, MD

    • 28 years of experience
    • 1922050368
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Birmingham
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Zorn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zorn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zorn has seen patients for Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zorn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Zorn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zorn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zorn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zorn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

