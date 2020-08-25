Dr. George Zorn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Zorn, MD
Overview
Dr. George Zorn, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Birmingham and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Zorn works at
Locations
North Kansas City Hospital Health Services Pavillion2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 520, Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions (913) 588-1227
The University of Kansas Cancer Center4000 Cambridge St # 1045, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Zorn saved my life, i will always trust him and his staff
About Dr. George Zorn, MD
- Cardiovascular Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- University of Birmingham
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zorn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zorn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zorn has seen patients for Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zorn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zorn speaks French.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Zorn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zorn.
