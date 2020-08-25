Overview

Dr. George Zorn, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Birmingham and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Zorn works at The University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Kansas City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.