Overview

Dr. George Zolovick, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They graduated from Wake Forest University Medical School and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery.



Dr. Zolovick works at LewisGale Physicians Women's Health - Blacksburg in Blacksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.