Dr. George Zenner III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zenner III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Zenner III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Zenner III, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Zenner III works at
Locations
-
1
George O Zenner III MD5757 Woodway Dr Ste 260, Houston, TX 77057 Directions (713) 977-0971
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zenner III?
Dr. Zenner and his staff have always been the epitome of professionalism and have excelled in capabilities. Several family members have made him their GP, along with multiple friends over the years. I'd recommend his care to anyone.
About Dr. George Zenner III, MD
- Family Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1184618001
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zenner III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zenner III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zenner III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zenner III works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Zenner III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zenner III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zenner III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zenner III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.