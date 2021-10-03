See All Plastic Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Overview

Dr. George Zavitsanos, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.

Dr. Zavitsanos works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Excision of Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Knights And Red Lion Rds Ste 210, Philadelphia, PA 19154

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital
  • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Oct 03, 2021
I went for several consults to 3 plastic surgeons and chose Dr Zavitsanos for his kindness, skill and taking his time listening to me. I was so ecstatic on how excellent my results were !!! His office staff are all so nice and accommodating! Going back to him again for another procedure.
Maria LaRosa — Oct 03, 2021
About Dr. George Zavitsanos, MD

  Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  35 years of experience
  English
  1740289008
Education & Certifications

  Christine M. Kleinert Institute for Hand & Microsurgery
  Duke University Medical Center
  Temple University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. George Zavitsanos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zavitsanos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Zavitsanos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Zavitsanos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zavitsanos works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Zavitsanos’s profile.

Dr. Zavitsanos has seen patients for Wound Repair, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zavitsanos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

45 patients have reviewed Dr. Zavitsanos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zavitsanos.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zavitsanos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zavitsanos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

