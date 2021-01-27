Dr. George Zakharia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zakharia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Zakharia, MD
Overview
Dr. George Zakharia, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from American University - Beirut and is affiliated with Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER, Wesley Medical Center, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Kansas Medical Center and Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Zakharia works at
Locations
Wichita Urology Group2626 N WEBB RD, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 252-3690Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
El Dorado700 W Central Ave Ste, El Dorado, KS 67042 Directions (316) 333-2196
Wichita Urology - Legacy Medical Arts Office2077 N Webb Rd, Wichita, KS 67206 Directions (316) 350-1135
Wichita Urology - West Office7570 W 21st St N Ste 1014A, Wichita, KS 67205 Directions (316) 252-3681
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
- Wesley Medical Center
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Kansas Medical Center
- Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zak has been there every step of the way for me. He was there in clinic, there for surgery and before and after care. When I had my check up procedure after surgery his staff is so helpful. Kristine explained everything in detail and answered so many questions she is very kind and able to put me and wife at ease. Dr. Zakharia answered all of my questions and explained every thing to me. The office staff is great and so efficient.
About Dr. George Zakharia, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1174501951
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York Health Science Center
- State University Of New York Health Science Center
- American University - Beirut
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zakharia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zakharia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zakharia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zakharia works at
Dr. Zakharia has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zakharia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Zakharia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zakharia.
