Overview

Dr. George Zakharia, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from American University - Beirut and is affiliated with Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER, Wesley Medical Center, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Kansas Medical Center and Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Zakharia works at Wichita Urology Group in Wichita, KS with other offices in El Dorado, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Prostate Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.