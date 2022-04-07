Dr. George Zahrebelski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zahrebelski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Zahrebelski, MD
Overview
Dr. George Zahrebelski, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.
Dr. Zahrebelski works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Disorders/Liver Ctr1220 W Higgins Rd Ste 101, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 882-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zahrebelski?
He took care of me in 1993 with hiatal hernia and did a great job and also my Colonoscapy. I recomend him 100 %. If he would be taken Blue Cross Community MMAI I would be going to his office for my Colonoscopy. God Bless him ! GREAT DOCTOR !
About Dr. George Zahrebelski, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1013001924
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zahrebelski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zahrebelski accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zahrebelski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zahrebelski works at
Dr. Zahrebelski has seen patients for Ulcerative Colitis, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zahrebelski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zahrebelski speaks Polish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Zahrebelski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zahrebelski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zahrebelski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zahrebelski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.