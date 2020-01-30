Overview

Dr. George Zahrah, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Universita Di Ancona and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.



Dr. Zahrah works at Western Connecticut Medical Group, Oncology, Norwalk, CT in Norwalk, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Thrombocytosis, Bleeding Disorders and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.