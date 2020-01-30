Dr. George Zahrah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zahrah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Zahrah, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. George Zahrah, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Universita Di Ancona and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.
Whittingham Cancer Center - George Zahrah, MD24 Stevens St, Norwalk, CT 06850 Directions (203) 845-4811
- Danbury Hospital
- Norwalk Hospital
I met with Dr Zahrah for a second opinion and he was excellent. Spent close to an hour with me and was very well versed in my health background. I was very confident in his understanding of the issues and his experience overall.
- Hematology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French, Italian and Spanish
- 1871587030
- Brown Medical School Program
- Universita Di Ancona
- American University of Beirut
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Zahrah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zahrah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zahrah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zahrah works at
Dr. Zahrah has seen patients for Thrombocytosis, Bleeding Disorders and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zahrah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zahrah speaks Arabic, French, Italian and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Zahrah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zahrah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zahrah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zahrah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.