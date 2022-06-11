Dr. George Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Yu, MD
Overview
Dr. George Yu, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Locations
George C. Yu, MD, Inc.3661 Las Posas Rd Ste G162, Camarillo, CA 93010 Directions (805) 389-5132Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Healthfirst
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Staff was efficient, friendly, and professional. Dr Yu was thorough and took his time with the examination and getting to know me. Explanation was backed by paperwork for reference and referral for scan/lab tests.
About Dr. George Yu, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1245231968
Education & Certifications
- Ucla-Va Wadsworth Med Ctr
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
- McGill University
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yu accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yu speaks Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
