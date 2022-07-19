Dr. George Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Yu, MD
Dr. George Yu, MD is an Urology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
George W Yu PA122 Defense Hwy Ste 224, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 897-0540
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Dr Yu takes time to ask a lot of questions to understand how you are feeling in addition to his evaluation of diagnostic testing. He works to improve the quality of your life.
- Urology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yu speaks Mandarin.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.