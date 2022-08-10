Dr. George Youssef, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Youssef is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Youssef, MD
Overview
Dr. George Youssef, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Crestview, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital, McLaren St. Luke's and ProMedica Flower Hospital.
Locations
Okaloosa Heart and Vascular Center - Crestview129 E Redstone Ave Ste A, Crestview, FL 32539 Directions (850) 739-6314Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Fort Walton Beach1032 Mar Walt Dr Unit 110, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 739-6313Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Okaloosa Heart and Vascular Center - Niceville552 Twin Cities Blvd Ste A, Niceville, FL 32578 Directions (850) 739-6311Thursday7:30am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
- McLaren St. Luke's
- ProMedica Flower Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone was great. Didn’t have to wait for my appointment.
About Dr. George Youssef, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1639381338
Education & Certifications
- LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Youssef has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Youssef accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Youssef has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Youssef has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Youssef on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Youssef. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Youssef.
