Dr. George Younan, MD
Overview
Dr. George Younan, MD is a Hepatopancreaticobiliary Specialist in Reston, VA. They graduated from American University Of Beirut and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Virginia Hospital Center.
Locations
Virginia Surgical Specialists1860 Town Center Dr Ste 440, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (571) 416-5939Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I felt VERY well cared for by the office staff, the nurses, and Dr. Younan. I was seen quickly, my issues were taken seriously and the plan was clearly explained to me. Dr. Younan acted with urgency to get me the tests I needed to be able to get to the point of the necessary surgery, and when it was time for surgery, the office gave me clear instructions on how to prepare and Dr. Younan explained to me again before surgery what was going to happen. When I came out of surgery, the nurses and office gave me clear instructions for self care and made my 2 week appointment for followup. During followup Dr. Younan did a superior job of explaining the outcome of the surgery (pathology), and steps from here. A truly A+ experience, from beginning to end! Thank you!!
About Dr. George Younan, MD
- Hepatopancreaticobiliary Surgery
- English, Arabic and French
- 1275794497
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Brigham and Womens Hospital|Brigham and Womens Hospital|Harvard Medical School (Massachusetts General Hospital / Brigham and Women's Hospital)|Harvard Medical School (Massachusetts General Hospital / Brigham and Women's Hospital)
- American University Of Beirut
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Younan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Younan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Younan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Younan works at
Dr. Younan has seen patients for Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract and Pancreatic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Younan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Younan speaks Arabic and French.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Younan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Younan.
