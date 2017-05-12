Overview

Dr. George Yen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Yen works at UCLA Health Santa Monica Internal Medicine in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

