Dr. George Yeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Yeh, MD
Overview
Dr. George Yeh, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Olney, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital and Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.
Dr. Yeh works at
Locations
-
1
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Potomac Valley Orthopaedic Associates - Olney3414 Olandwood Ct, Olney, MD 20832 Directions (301) 774-0500
-
2
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Potomac Valley Orthopaedic Associates - Columbia10700 Charter Dr Ste 100, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 992-7800
-
3
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Potomac Valley Orthopaedic Associates - Germantown19851 Observation Dr Ste 450, Germantown, MD 20876 Directions (301) 977-6777
-
4
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Potomac Valley Orthopaedic Associates - Silver Spring3801 International Dr Ste 200, Silver Spring, MD 20906 Directions (301) 598-9715
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
- Medstar Montgomery Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yeh?
Dr. Yeh took the time to listen to my concerns and he explained what was going on. He was on time and thorough in his assessment. I would highly recommend Dr. Yeh!
About Dr. George Yeh, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1790780021
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yeh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yeh works at
Dr. Yeh has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.