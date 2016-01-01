Dr. Yeh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Yeh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Yeh, MD is a Hematology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / NATIONAL TAIWAN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Yeh works at
Locations
Veronica Rivera706 N WINCHESTER BLVD, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 298-4495
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. George Yeh, MD
- Hematology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1144255480
Education & Certifications
- COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / NATIONAL TAIWAN UNIVERSITY
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yeh has seen patients for Wellness Examination, Acute Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yeh speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeh, there are benefits to both methods.