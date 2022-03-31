Dr. George Wyhinny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wyhinny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Wyhinny, MD
Overview
Dr. George Wyhinny, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Wyhinny works at
Locations
Midwest Retina Consultants Sc8901 Golf Rd Ste 202, Des Plaines, IL 60016 Directions (847) 698-6300
Midwest Retina Consultants800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 730, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 394-3933
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was diagnosed with retinal tears needing immediate attention. My optometrist recommended Dr. Wyhinny, who saw me within hours. That evening, I had my first of three cryotherapy treatments to secure my retina to the back wall of my eye. The procedures, while quite uncomfortable, were not unbearable. The following 12 hours were painful, but manageable. The pain level ( 8-9ish) did subside fairly quickly. I do highly recommend medication to stay ahead the pain. My wife and I did read some of other reviews and I was concerned as to whether I had made the right care choice. A separate retinal specialist confirmed that the treatment performed was excellent. Ahhh! That, coupled with an honest chat w/a Dr. Wyhinny staff, explaining his thoroughness, put any remaining concerns to rest. The staff is excellent, available, thoughtful, fun, entirely considerate and real. Meg, Leyla, Alina, Dr & all, thank you! When you're landing a plane in nasty weather, you want the best pilot, not a PR pro.
About Dr. George Wyhinny, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1790750834
Education & Certifications
- Ill Ee Infirm
- Ill Ee Infirm
- U Ill EE Infirm
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wyhinny has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wyhinny accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wyhinny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wyhinny works at
Dr. Wyhinny has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wyhinny on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Wyhinny. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wyhinny.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wyhinny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wyhinny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.