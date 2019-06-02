Overview

Dr. George Woroch, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Tecnologica De Santiago, Santo Domingo Campus and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.



Dr. Woroch works at Active Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Montclair, NJ with other offices in Jersey City, NJ and Glen Ridge, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.