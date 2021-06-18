Dr. George Woodward, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Woodward, MD
Overview
Dr. George Woodward, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They completed their residency with Northwestern Mem Hosp, Neurology Northwestern Mem Hosp, Internal Medicine
Dr. Woodward works at
Locations
Owensboro Neurology1200 Breckenridge St Ste 201, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 683-8672Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very good. Thankful he’s in our area.
About Dr. George Woodward, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1811922628
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woodward has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woodward accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woodward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodward. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodward.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woodward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woodward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.