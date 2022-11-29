Dr. George Woodman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Woodman, MD
Overview
Dr. George Woodman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.
Dr. Woodman works at
Locations
-
1
Mid South Regional Thoracic Center LLC6029 Walnut Grove Rd Ste 100, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 869-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Woodman?
I had an amazing process from beginning to now. Dr. Woodman is an amazing surgeon. This was the best decision I’ve ever made for myself.
About Dr. George Woodman, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1598860272
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woodman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woodman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woodman works at
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woodman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woodman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.