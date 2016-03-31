Dr. George Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Wong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Wong, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South and Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital.
Dr. Wong works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Regional Services3801 S National Ave Ste 900, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 885-3888
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center South
- Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wong?
Dr. Wong is a very caring Doctor. He will take the time to LISTEN to his patient and take the appropriate time to address his patient's concerns.
About Dr. George Wong, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1508801333
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ks Med Center
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong works at
Dr. Wong has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Essential Tremor and Dystonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.