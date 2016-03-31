Overview

Dr. George Wong, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South and Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital.



Dr. Wong works at Springfield Neurological and Spine Institute in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Essential Tremor and Dystonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.