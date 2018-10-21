Overview

Dr. George Wong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Wong works at ROY J CACCIAGUIDA MD PA in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Trichiasis, Eyelid Disorders and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.