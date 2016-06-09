Dr. George Wilmot III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilmot III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Wilmot III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Wilmot III, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Hamilton Medical Center.
Locations
Emory Clinic At Executive Park12 Executive Park Dr NE Fl 5, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 778-3444
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
- Hamilton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Of all of the doctors I've seen about my disability, Dr. Wilmot has spent the most time analyzing my situation. I've become skeptical about doctors but have a lot of confidence in him -
About Dr. George Wilmot III, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English
NPI: 1174531313
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilmot III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilmot III accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilmot III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilmot III has seen patients for Ataxia, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilmot III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilmot III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilmot III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilmot III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilmot III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.