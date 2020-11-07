Dr. George Williams III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Williams III, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. George Williams III, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Perrysburg, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Fulton County Health Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Harbor Behavioral Health800 COMMERCE DR, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Directions (419) 352-5387
Hospital Affiliations
- Fulton County Health Center
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I wish I could find u Dr Williams all I was told that you retired, the person that treated me goofed up all my meds. Dr.Williams is so caring, I’ve been with him for 5yrs. He listens and treats you like a friend.
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Psychiatry
Dr. Williams III has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Bipolar Disorder and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
