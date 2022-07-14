Dr. George Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Williams, MD
Overview
Dr. George Williams, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Williams works at
Locations
-
1
Associated Retinal Consultants P C3555 W 13 Mile Rd Ste LL-20, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 288-2280
-
2
Associated Retinal Consultants P.C.3555 W 13 Mile Rd # LL-20, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 288-2280
-
3
Associated Retinal Consultants P.C.36650 5 Mile Rd Ste 102, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 464-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Williams?
The staff is cordial and well-trained in order to effectuate his or her job. I learned whilst being an Attorney----the less one states while making a point ( and still covering the ground required under the circumstances )____the stronger is/(are) the statement(s). If a person adds too much, OR anything extra that is not needed.....it dilutes what is important. Therefore, I will be succinct. > Dr. Williams is " Tops ".
About Dr. George Williams, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1558393405
Education & Certifications
- Med College of Wisconsin
- Blodgett Meml Med Center
- Northwestern U, School of Medicine
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams works at
Dr. Williams has seen patients for Blind Hypotensive Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.