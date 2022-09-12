Dr. George Williams, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Williams, DPM
Overview
Dr. George Williams, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Mease Dunedin Hospital.
Dr. Williams works at
Locations
-
1
Seth W Ratner, D.p.m. PA34921 US Highway 19 N Ste 400, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Directions (727) 785-8338
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Allegiance Health Plans
- Ambetter
- American Specialty Health
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- ChoiceCare Network
- Christian Care
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Heritage Summit HealthCare
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UMWA Health and Retirement Funds
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Williams?
Dr. Williams was nice, no nonsense & to the point with great options.
About Dr. George Williams, DPM
- Podiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1477530905
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of South Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams works at
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.