Dr. Willeford III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Willeford III, MD
Overview
Dr. George Willeford III, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Locations
Austin Gastroenterology, PA1111 W 34th St Ste 200, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 454-4588
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Williford was my gastroenterologist for several years from 1985. I have had two more since then who could not even compete with his care or bedside manner. I am currently having problems that I urgently need care like Dr. Willeford gives. I am looking in San Antonio. Can he please give me a reference of a gastroenterologist in San Antonio in the Stone Oak Area. Retta Martin.
About Dr. George Willeford III, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225013758
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Willeford III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Willeford III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Willeford III has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Willeford III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Willeford III speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Willeford III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willeford III.
