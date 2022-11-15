Dr. George Wilkinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilkinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Wilkinson, MD
Dr. George Wilkinson, MD is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They graduated from University of Mississippi Medical School and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Tidelands Health Wound Healing Center at Murrells Inlet4367 Riverwood Dr Unit 140, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 652-8020
Tidelands Health Wound Care and Infusion Center at Georgetown606 Black River Rd Fl 1, Georgetown, SC 29440 Directions (843) 520-8020
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
- Ambetter
- Cigna
He consistently made me feel like I was his most important client he ever had. !! Definitely not due to my looks as I am about 125 pounds heavier than him and at least 20 years older.
- Wound & Burn Care
- English
- York Hospital
- University of Mississippi Medical School
- Emergency Medicine
Dr. Wilkinson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilkinson accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilkinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilkinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilkinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilkinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilkinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.