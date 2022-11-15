See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Murrells Inlet, SC
Dr. George Wilkinson, MD

Wound & Burn Care
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. George Wilkinson, MD is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They graduated from University of Mississippi Medical School and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.

Dr. Wilkinson works at Tidelands Health Wound Healing Center in Murrells Inlet, SC with other offices in Georgetown, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tidelands Health Wound Healing Center at Murrells Inlet
    4367 Riverwood Dr Unit 140, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 652-8020
  2. 2
    Tidelands Health Wound Care and Infusion Center at Georgetown
    606 Black River Rd Fl 1, Georgetown, SC 29440 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 520-8020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
  • Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Burn Injuries
Embolism
Septic Embolism
Burn Injuries
Embolism
Septic Embolism

Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 15, 2022
    He consistently made me feel like I was his most important client he ever had. !! Definitely not due to my looks as I am about 125 pounds heavier than him and at least 20 years older.
    Southern Lady — Nov 15, 2022
    About Dr. George Wilkinson, MD

    Specialties
    • Wound & Burn Care
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790787406
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • York Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Mississippi Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Emergency Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Wilkinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilkinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilkinson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilkinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilkinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilkinson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilkinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilkinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

