Dr. George Whitney Reader, MD
Overview
Dr. George Whitney Reader, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They completed their residency with Emory U Affil Hosps
Dr. Reader works at
Locations
Cypress Heart9840 E 21st St N, Wichita, KS 67206 Directions (316) 858-9000Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kansas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. George Whitney Reader, MD
- Cardiology
- English, German
- 1508812744
Education & Certifications
- Emory U Affil Hosps
- Baylor Affil Hosps
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reader has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reader accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reader works at
Dr. Reader has seen patients for Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reader on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reader speaks German.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Reader. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reader.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reader, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reader appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.