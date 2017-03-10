Overview

Dr. George Wheeler Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Waycross, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Memorial Satilla Health.



Dr. Wheeler Jr works at Waycross Va Cmnty. Based Outpatient Clnc. in Waycross, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.