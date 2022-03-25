Dr. G Alexander West, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. West is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. G Alexander West, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. G Alexander West, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurological Spine Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus|University Of Virginia School Of Medicine-Charlottesville, Va and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. West works at
Medical Office Building 118400 Katy Fwy Ste 570, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (832) 522-8500
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- USA Managed Care Organization
Dr West did corrective lumbar surgery on me and a craniotomy for a brain tumor on my husband. He is exceptional as a surgeon, as well as caring in his bedside manner. I would highly recommend him to anyone needing neurosurgery.
- Neurological Spine Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1528074135
- Atkinson Morley's Hospital
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- University of Virginia / Main Campus|University Of Virginia School Of Medicine-Charlottesville, Va
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Houston Methodist Hospital
